BitCoen Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $47,241.60 and $255.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.01222258 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000130 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,700.24 or 0.99567656 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.