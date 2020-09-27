Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 40.8% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $650,968.02 and $1,231.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.04642180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.