Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $31,436.84 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00513918 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00074377 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

