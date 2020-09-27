BitGreen Trading Down 4.8% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $24,667.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006404 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044595 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00028854 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022404 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016662 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,689,421 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitGreen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

