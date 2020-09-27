BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $785.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTube has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00881544 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002299 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 285,609,803 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

