Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLKB. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackbaud has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.07. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Blackbaud by 30.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 28.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

