Blockpass (PASS) Market Capitalization Tops $242,660.90

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $242,660.90 and approximately $387.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blockpass

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

