Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.85.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

