Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.77.

BPMC stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $91.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $268,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,915.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,951 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 878,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 767,413 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,644,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,054,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 737,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

