Blur Market Cap Reaches $81,415.39 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $81,415.39 and $30,935.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blur has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01521596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00196765 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,316,031 coins and its circulating supply is 5,956,031 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

