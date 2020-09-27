Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf (TSE:ZAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 28th.

Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf stock opened at C$16.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.51. Bmo Aggregate Bond Index Etf has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$17.15.

