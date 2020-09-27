Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Receives $19.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIFI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. 530,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.95. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

