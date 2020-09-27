BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Get BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $93.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.79. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.