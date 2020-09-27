Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 1,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the name of SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as tour agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.