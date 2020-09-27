BOScoin (BOS) Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $6,411.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00055075 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000263 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

