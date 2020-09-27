Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boston Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.96. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 44.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

