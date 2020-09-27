BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BP from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BP has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BP will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 68.5% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 109.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

