Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $129.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post $129.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.34 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $139.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $545.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $536.24 million to $554.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $526.49 million, with estimates ranging from $517.40 million to $544.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 6.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 121,728 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 1,701,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,052. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.00. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

