BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays cut shares of BRF from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BRF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.38.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. BRF has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BRF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,521,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,317 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC boosted its position in BRF by 49.5% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,296,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,500 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $6,018,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BRF by 419.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,250,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BRF during the first quarter worth about $1,952,000. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

