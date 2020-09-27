Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRDCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.
BRDCY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.44. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.
Bridgestone Company Profile
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.
Featured Article: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.