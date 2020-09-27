Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRDCY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bridgestone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgestone from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

BRDCY opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.44. Bridgestone has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.