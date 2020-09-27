Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director David B. Juran purchased 4,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $44,605.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,251,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,065.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 93,651 shares of company stock worth $890,064. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 59,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 984,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 27,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

