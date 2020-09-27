Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (BNL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.14 on October 15th

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

NYSE BNL opened at $16.59 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

In other news, SVP Kristen Duckles purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Also, Director Laurie A. Hawkes purchased 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $945,200.00.

