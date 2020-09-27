Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $540.82 Million

Analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to report $540.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $553.68 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $590.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 536,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.62. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 83,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 621,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

