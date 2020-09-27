Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.88 Million

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to report sales of $24.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $26.11 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted sales of $22.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $98.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.20 million to $100.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $96.94 million, with estimates ranging from $93.70 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 16.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. 66,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.