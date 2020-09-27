Brokerages Anticipate Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Boingo Wireless stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,873. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

In related news, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boingo Wireless in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

