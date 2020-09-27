Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $315.63 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $315.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $324.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.10 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $306.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 474,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,184. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.55. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.