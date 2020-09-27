Brokerages Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

MYE traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,202. The firm has a market cap of $466.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.51. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 97,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myers Industries (MYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.