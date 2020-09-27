Brokerages Anticipate Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.94). Nevro also posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.46 million.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 83,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $11,321,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,540 shares of company stock worth $15,022,071. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,182 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 36.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nevro by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Nevro by 30.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,064 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Nevro by 208.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 176,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.10. The stock had a trading volume of 209,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.75. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $148.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

