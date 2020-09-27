Brokerages Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). OptiNose reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56). The company had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 265.88% and a negative return on equity of 282.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of OptiNose in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OptiNose by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,942,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 569,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,770. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $172.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.73. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

