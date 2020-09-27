Brokerages Expect Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.45%.

AQMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of AQMS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.88. 175,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,108. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

In related news, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares in the company, valued at $359,571.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,154.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,242 shares of company stock worth $2,500 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 732,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

