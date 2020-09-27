Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to announce sales of $32.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.74 million and the lowest is $32.46 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $25.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $132.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.94 million to $135.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $128.60 million, with estimates ranging from $124.33 million to $133.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 67.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 454,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 6.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,076,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 80,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $120.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.45. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.