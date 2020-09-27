Brokerages Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 8.75%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Cohu from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohu by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cohu by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,697. The firm has a market cap of $703.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

