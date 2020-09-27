Brokerages Expect Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Kronos Worldwide reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kronos Worldwide.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE KRO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,609. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after buying an additional 244,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

