Brokerages Expect North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.21. North American Construction Group posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.23 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on North American Construction Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 10,727.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 291.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. 59,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,016. The company has a market cap of $201.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. North American Construction Group has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

