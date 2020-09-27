Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Nuance Communications reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $72,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,335 shares of company stock worth $1,439,264. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 548,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 4,228,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,228. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

