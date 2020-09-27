Brokerages Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $346.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will announce sales of $346.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $350.00 million. Nuance Communications posted sales of $471.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,228,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $34.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,801.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,264. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 548,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

