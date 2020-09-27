Brokerages Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $156.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will post sales of $156.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.62 million. Perficient reported sales of $144.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full-year sales of $605.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $609.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $651.00 million to $664.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.61 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRFT. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. National Securities raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Perficient by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

Perficient stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. 210,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,379. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.