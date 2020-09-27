Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.99. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.25 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSXP. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 2,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.02. 633,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

