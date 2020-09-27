Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PYPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($9.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by ($5.96).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPD. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 11,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,960. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98.

