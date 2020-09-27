Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Semtech posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $143.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Semtech from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.14.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,311. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $320,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,497.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,925 shares of company stock worth $1,769,195. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Semtech by 402.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,436,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,774 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1,538.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,581,000 after purchasing an additional 765,626 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 96.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,132,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 7.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,723,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,149,000 after purchasing an additional 323,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 436,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,210. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

