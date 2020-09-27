Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $603.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will post $603.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $589.66 million and the highest is $626.64 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $636.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after acquiring an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after buying an additional 12,904,286 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,985,000 after buying an additional 7,908,826 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 9,756,747 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 507,227 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.47. 11,760,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,560,455. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.52. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

