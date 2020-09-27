Brokerages Expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Well Services stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 406,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $20.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.31. US Well Services has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.43.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

