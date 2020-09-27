Brokerages Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 20.50

ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 27 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 16.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

