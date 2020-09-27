Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $14.98

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Barclays upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Argus started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 160.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 109.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2310.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

