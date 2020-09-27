Brokerages Set Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Target Price at $31.08

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amc Networks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. 708,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 65.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amc Networks will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amc Networks by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,028,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

