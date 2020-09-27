Brokerages Set ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Target Price at $7.78

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.78.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.28. 12,916,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,499,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 430,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 206,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

