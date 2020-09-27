Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $600.17

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $600.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

BLK traded up $12.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $547.81. 486,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,829. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $609.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 29.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 40.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,048,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,710 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after purchasing an additional 584,108 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $861,421,000 after purchasing an additional 577,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

