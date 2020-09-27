Brokerages Set Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) PT at $6.50

Shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLXT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,780. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 8.29.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 193.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

