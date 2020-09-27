Brokerages Set CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $7.33

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

CNHI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 1,598,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

