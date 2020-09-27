Brokerages Set CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Price Target at $172.30

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.30.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.18 and a 12-month high of $180.00.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 14.90%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $118,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

